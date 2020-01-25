Home
Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020
10:30 AM
t St Matthew's Catholic Church
Chewings Street Page
Kerri-Anne Pinkerton (née Brogan) 6 February 1949 - 18 January 2020 Kerri's family sadly announces her passing. A service will be held at St Matthew's Catholic Church, Chewings Street Page on Tuesday, 28 January 2020 at 10:30am to celebrate Kerri's life - one marked by mountainous energy, thoughtfulness and capacity for giving. Kerri was adored by her family: husband, John; children Jennifer, Jamie, Matthew and Wendy; children-in-law Lauren, Sarah and James; and siblings, Jane, Robyn, Christine, Paul and Anne.



Published in The Canberra Times on Jan. 25, 2020
