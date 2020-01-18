|
|
KERRI GAIL HUSTON
19 November 1954 - 16 January 2020
Passed away peacefully at the
National Capital Private Hospital
on Wednesday 16th aged 65 years,
with her loving family.
Much loved daughter of
Ruth and Lloyd (dec),
Wife of Brendan Dyson,
Mother of Ross Dyson,
Sister of, Paula, Lynn and
Geoff Huston and
friend to many.
A service for Kerri Gail Huston will be held in
The Boat House by the Lake, East Basin,
Grevillea Park, Menindee Drive, Barton
on THURSDAY 30 January 2020,
commencing at 12:00 noon.
Published in The Canberra Times on Jan. 18, 2020