Toscan Dinn Funerals
2/10 Liardet Street
, Australian Capital Territory 2611
02 6287 3466
Service
Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
12:00 PM
The Boat House by the Lake, East Basin, Grevillea Park
Menindee Drive
Barton
Kerri HUSTON


1954 - 2020
Kerri HUSTON Obituary
KERRI GAIL HUSTON

19 November 1954 - 16 January 2020



Passed away peacefully at the

National Capital Private Hospital

on Wednesday 16th aged 65 years,

with her loving family.



Much loved daughter of

Ruth and Lloyd (dec),

Wife of Brendan Dyson,

Mother of Ross Dyson,

Sister of, Paula, Lynn and

Geoff Huston and

friend to many.



A service for Kerri Gail Huston will be held in

The Boat House by the Lake, East Basin,

Grevillea Park, Menindee Drive, Barton

on THURSDAY 30 January 2020,

commencing at 12:00 noon.



Published in The Canberra Times on Jan. 18, 2020
