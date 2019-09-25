|
Kerry Patrick Guthrie 15/10/1947 - 21/09/2019 Our very own 'True Blue' passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by his family. Beloved husband of Joan, loving father of Jason, Matthew, Aaron, Sharni and Amy and father-in-law of Inca, Michelle, Bec, Dan and Jarvo. Cherished Pop/Poppy Kez to Brayden & Grace, Jack, Ethan, James, Juliet, William, Quinn, Tate, Hudson, Lachlan and upcoming baby Jarvis and Pop-Pop to great granddaughter Louise. Loving son of Matt and Mollie (dec.) and brother to Colleen (dec.) John, Maree, Greg and Gerard. Much loved brother-in law, cousin, nephew, uncle, and good mate to so many. Sadly missed and forever in our hearts and thoughts. Now peaceful and pain free. We hope you enjoy a beer for us all. A Requiem Mass for the Repose of the Soul of Kerry Guthrie will be held in St. Brendan's Catholic Church, Langham Street, Ganmain on Monday, 30th September 2019. Following the service commencing at 10:00am the funeral cortege will proceed to the Ganmain Lawn Cemetery, Grave Street. Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend. In lieu of flowers donations on behalf of the Home Based Palliative Care will be accepted at the Church.
Published in The Canberra Times from Sept. 25 to Sept. 28, 2019