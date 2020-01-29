|
|
KEVIN ALEXANDER JOHN CONNOR
28 March 1943 - 24 January 2020
Beloved husband of Hazel.
Loved and loving father of Christopher, Kylie, Joanne, Stuart (dec), Michael and Andrew.
Adored and adoring
grandfather and great-grandfather,
Loving brother of Colin (dec), Sheila (dec)
and Roberta.
In our hearts forever
Requiem Mass for the repose of the soul of Kevin will be celebrated in St Michael's Catholic Church, Tyrrell Circuit, Kaleen on Friday,
31 January 2020, commencing at 10:30am.
Private cremation.
Published in The Canberra Times on Jan. 29, 2020