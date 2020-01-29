Home
Services
Requiem Mass
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
10:30 AM
St Michael's Catholic Church
Tyrrell Circuit
Kaleen
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Kevin CONNOR
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kevin CONNOR


1943 - 2020
Add a Memory
Kevin CONNOR Obituary
KEVIN ALEXANDER JOHN CONNOR

28 March 1943 - 24 January 2020



Beloved husband of Hazel.

Loved and loving father of Christopher, Kylie, Joanne, Stuart (dec), Michael and Andrew.

Adored and adoring

grandfather and great-grandfather,

Loving brother of Colin (dec), Sheila (dec)

and Roberta.





In our hearts forever



Requiem Mass for the repose of the soul of Kevin will be celebrated in St Michael's Catholic Church, Tyrrell Circuit, Kaleen on Friday,

31 January 2020, commencing at 10:30am.



Private cremation.



logo


logo
Published in The Canberra Times on Jan. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kevin's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -