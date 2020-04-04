|
|
MIRKO KOKIC
22 February 1933 - 2 April 2020
Rakovo Selo, Croatia.
Canberra, Australia.
Loving Husband of Karmela.
Father of Pasko and Marko.
Brother of Slavka, Franina, Marija,
Rade (dec) and Ankica
and uncle to their children.
In Australia, brother-in-law of Ruza and
Joso (dec), Zvonimir and Maria.
Uncle to Vladislav, Laura,
Anthony and Alexandra.
Forever in our hearts.
Our sincere thanks to all the staff at
Kalparrin Nursing Home, Calvary GRACE
Team and Dr. Jonathan Williams
for their care of Mirko.
Private Burial.
Published in The Canberra Times on Apr. 4, 2020