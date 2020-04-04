Home
Kokic MIRKO


1933 - 2020
Kokic MIRKO Obituary
MIRKO KOKIC

22 February 1933 - 2 April 2020

Rakovo Selo, Croatia.

Canberra, Australia.



Loving Husband of Karmela.

Father of Pasko and Marko.

Brother of Slavka, Franina, Marija,

Rade (dec) and Ankica

and uncle to their children.



In Australia, brother-in-law of Ruza and

Joso (dec), Zvonimir and Maria.

Uncle to Vladislav, Laura,

Anthony and Alexandra.



Forever in our hearts.



Our sincere thanks to all the staff at

Kalparrin Nursing Home, Calvary GRACE

Team and Dr. Jonathan Williams

for their care of Mirko.



Private Burial.



Published in The Canberra Times on Apr. 4, 2020
