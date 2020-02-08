|
KURT KLOSKA JNR 8 February 2010 Sibling love is many times underestimated 10 years ago when you suddenly left you broke my heart. Your entry into this world 52 years ago was full of drama. Sadly some didn't want you to shine. Fortunately there were many great times in your life. Perfection in the universe that we are brothers. Imperfection we'll never be uncles to each other's offspring. In my thoughts every day. At times painfully missed by your little Bro Peter (Kippi) :(
Published in The Canberra Times on Feb. 8, 2020