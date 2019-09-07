Home
Kyle Jeffrey MCCASKILL

Kyle Jeffrey MCCASKILL Obituary
KYLE JEFFREY McCASKILL

21 June 1993 - 1 September 2019



Treasured son of Stephen and Bronwyn.

Brother of Rheannan and Madeleine.

Uncle to Oliver and Darcy.

Beloved grandson of

Jeff and Kaye, Barrie and Lorraine.



Beautiful, kind and deeply loved.

Gone too soon and we miss you terribly.



The funeral service for Kyle will be held

in the Chapel of Norwood Park Crematorium,

Sandford Street, Mitchell on Tuesday,

10 September 2019, commencing at 3:00 pm.

.



logo
Published in The Canberra Times on Sept. 7, 2019
