|
|
KYLIE JANINE CARPENTER
5 February 1967 - 23 December 2019
Devoted mother to Tamieka Jane Rae.
Much loved sister of Sharon, Scott,
Gail, Cathy and Craig.
Aunt to Daniel, Tom, Sam, Lucy,
Lily, Kynan, Josh, Jacob,
Jayden and Summer.
Kylie was a very special soul who
was loved by all her family and friends
and those that came to know her.
We will miss her dearly, she will
forever be in our hearts.
May she now rest in peace.
A funeral service for Kylie will be held in the
Chapel at Norwood Park Crematorium,
65 Sandford Street Mitchell on MONDAY
6 January commencing at 1.30pm.
Published in The Canberra Times on Jan. 4, 2020