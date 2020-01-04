Home
White Lady Funerals
75 Canberra Avenue
Griffith, Australian Capital Territory 2603
(02) 6239 7023
Funeral service
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
1:30 PM
Norwood Park Crematorium
65 Sandford Street
Mitchell
View Map
Kylie CARPENTER


1967 - 2020
Kylie CARPENTER Obituary
KYLIE JANINE CARPENTER

5 February 1967 - 23 December 2019



Devoted mother to Tamieka Jane Rae.



Much loved sister of Sharon, Scott,

Gail, Cathy and Craig.



Aunt to Daniel, Tom, Sam, Lucy,

Lily, Kynan, Josh, Jacob,

Jayden and Summer.



Kylie was a very special soul who

was loved by all her family and friends

and those that came to know her.



We will miss her dearly, she will

forever be in our hearts.

May she now rest in peace.



A funeral service for Kylie will be held in the

Chapel at Norwood Park Crematorium,

65 Sandford Street Mitchell on MONDAY

6 January commencing at 1.30pm.



Published in The Canberra Times on Jan. 4, 2020
