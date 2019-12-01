Home
Kylie SOUTER

Kylie SOUTER In Memoriam
SOUTER, Kylie May 4 February 1972 - 1 December 1994 "Dear Miss Kylie's Family I used to be scared of the dark but now I don't need my night light on anymore because my Mum opens up my blinds and Miss Kylie's bright star lights up my room. I miss you, Miss Kylie. Love Corey Thompson 4 years old Preschool" We received the above in the days after you left us 25 years ago. Love you heaps Miss Kylie - Mum, Dad, Matt, Mandy, Graham, Samantha, Nicole, Jessica, Benjamin (and Geordie).
Published in The Canberra Times on Dec. 1, 2019
