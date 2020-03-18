|
|
KYRIACOU HARIDEMOS
'KERRY'
23 April 1933 - 16 March 2020
Beloved wife of Nearchos (deceased).
Loving mother and mother-in-law of
Denise and Bob, Andy and Maria,
Marinos and Catherine, George and Martha.
Cherished Yiayia of 12 beautiful grandchildren: Dimitri, Nicholas, Alex, Zissis, Sophia, Nicholas, Christopher, Christina, Stephanie,
Angela, Eleni and Kristina.
You will always be in our hearts.
Rest in Peace.
The funeral service for Kerry will be held in
the Greek Orthodox Church of St. Nicholas,
Gosse Street Kingston, on Saturday,
21 March 2020, commencing at 12 noon.
Burial will follow at the Woden Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers a donation may be made to
St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church.
Published in The Canberra Times on Mar. 18, 2020