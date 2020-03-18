Home
Services
William Cole Funerals
60 Nettlefold Street
Belconnen, Australian Capital Territory 2615
02 6253 3655
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 21, 2020
12:00 PM
Greek Orthodox Church of St. Nicholas
Gosse Street
Kingston
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Kyriacou HARIDEMOS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kyriacou HARIDEMOS


1933 - 2020
Add a Memory
Kyriacou HARIDEMOS Obituary
KYRIACOU HARIDEMOS

'KERRY'

23 April 1933 - 16 March 2020



Beloved wife of Nearchos (deceased).

Loving mother and mother-in-law of

Denise and Bob, Andy and Maria,

Marinos and Catherine, George and Martha.

Cherished Yiayia of 12 beautiful grandchildren: Dimitri, Nicholas, Alex, Zissis, Sophia, Nicholas, Christopher, Christina, Stephanie,

Angela, Eleni and Kristina.



You will always be in our hearts.

Rest in Peace.



The funeral service for Kerry will be held in

the Greek Orthodox Church of St. Nicholas,

Gosse Street Kingston, on Saturday,

21 March 2020, commencing at 12 noon.



Burial will follow at the Woden Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers a donation may be made to

St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church.



logo
Published in The Canberra Times on Mar. 18, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kyriacou's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -