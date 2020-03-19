Home
William Cole Funerals
60 Nettlefold Street
Belconnen, Australian Capital Territory 2615
02 6253 3655
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 21, 2020
12:00 PM
Greek Orthodox Church of St. Nicholas
Gosse Street
Kingston
View Map
Kyriacou HARIDEMOS

Kyriacou HARIDEMOS Obituary
KYRIACOU HARIDEMOS

'KERRY'

23 April 1933 - 16 March 2020



Dear family and friends.

Unfortunately, under the new government ban on social gatherings and for the health and safety of all of us, we have decided to take the responsible approach and ask everyone that

you do not attend Kerry's funeral this Saturday.

We will be having a private funeral to be

attended by her immediate family.

Thank you all for kind thoughts and support

over the last few days.

Please pass this message to anyone that you know that may have been planning on attending

the funeral.



Published in The Canberra Times on Mar. 19, 2020
