|
|
KYRIACOU HARIDEMOS
'KERRY'
23 April 1933 - 16 March 2020
Dear family and friends.
Unfortunately, under the new government ban on social gatherings and for the health and safety of all of us, we have decided to take the responsible approach and ask everyone that
you do not attend Kerry's funeral this Saturday.
We will be having a private funeral to be
attended by her immediate family.
Thank you all for kind thoughts and support
over the last few days.
Please pass this message to anyone that you know that may have been planning on attending
the funeral.
Published in The Canberra Times on Mar. 19, 2020