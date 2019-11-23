|
|
KYRIAKOS 'KERRY' MASTORIS
Born 27 July 1936
Agios Vasilios, Greece
Died 21 November 2019, Canberra
A humble and kind man.
Beloved husband of Eleni.
Loving father and father-in-law to
Leo and Tasia, Paula and Con, and Toula.
Adoring and proud Papou
to all of his grandchildren.
Cherished brother and brother-in-law,
uncle, cousin and friend to many.
'Don't forget:
Somewhere between hello and goodbye,
there was love,
so much love'
The funeral service for Kerry will be held at
St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church,
Gosse Street, Kingston on Wednesday,
27 November 2019, commencing at 10am.
Burial will follow at Gungahlin Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the ACT Cancer Council.
Published in The Canberra Times on Nov. 23, 2019