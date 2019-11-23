Home
William Cole Funerals
60 Nettlefold Street
Belconnen, Australian Capital Territory 2615
02 6253 3655
Funeral service
Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church
Gosse Street
Kingston
View Map
Kyriakos MASTORIS


1936 - 2019
Kyriakos MASTORIS Obituary
KYRIAKOS 'KERRY' MASTORIS

Born 27 July 1936

Agios Vasilios, Greece

Died 21 November 2019, Canberra



A humble and kind man.



Beloved husband of Eleni.

Loving father and father-in-law to

Leo and Tasia, Paula and Con, and Toula.

Adoring and proud Papou

to all of his grandchildren.

Cherished brother and brother-in-law,

uncle, cousin and friend to many.



'Don't forget:

Somewhere between hello and goodbye,

there was love,

so much love'



The funeral service for Kerry will be held at

St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church,

Gosse Street, Kingston on Wednesday,

27 November 2019, commencing at 10am.



Burial will follow at Gungahlin Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the ACT Cancer Council.



Published in The Canberra Times on Nov. 23, 2019
- ADVERTISEMENT -