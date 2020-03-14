|
|
LAUREN STACEY (STAPLES) 1 February 1985 - 16 March 2012 Our darling Lauren, you are never far from our thoughts and are always part of every day. We miss your face, your smile, your laugh - we miss you so much. We feel your love and know you are with us, watching, protecting and guiding us, especially your 6 nephews and 2 nieces. Owen, Mum, Dad, Ben, Teagen, Kayden, Mylah and all of your other family and friends. Loz's Legacy, spreading awareness of the increased incidence of bowel cancer in young adults.
Published in The Canberra Times on Mar. 14, 2020