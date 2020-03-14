Home
Resources
More Obituaries for Lauren STACEY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lauren (STAPLES) STACEY

Add a Memory
Lauren (STAPLES) STACEY In Memoriam
LAUREN STACEY (STAPLES) 1 February 1985 - 16 March 2012 Our darling Lauren, you are never far from our thoughts and are always part of every day. We miss your face, your smile, your laugh - we miss you so much. We feel your love and know you are with us, watching, protecting and guiding us, especially your 6 nephews and 2 nieces. Owen, Mum, Dad, Ben, Teagen, Kayden, Mylah and all of your other family and friends. Loz's Legacy, spreading awareness of the increased incidence of bowel cancer in young adults.



logo
Published in The Canberra Times on Mar. 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lauren's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -