Memorial service
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
2:00 PM
St. Paul's Anglican Church
Curley Street
Spence
Laurence YOUNG


1935 - 2019
Laurence YOUNG Obituary
LAURENCE CYRIL YOUNG

'Laurie'

6 September 1935 - 29 November 2019



Beloved husband of Jeannie.

Loved father of

Karen, Cheryl, Robert and Kerilyn.

A loving grandfather and great-grandfather.



A Memorial Service to give thanks for the life of Laurie will be held in St. Paul's Anglican Church, Curley Street, Spence on Friday,

6 December 2019 commencing at 2 pm.



In lieu of flowers and cards

a donation may be made to:

The Unicorn Foundation (NETs Cancer).

www.unicornfoundation.org.au



Published in The Canberra Times on Dec. 4, 2019
