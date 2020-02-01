Home
M.H. O'Rourke Funeral Directors
113 Crawford St
Queanbeyan, New South Wales 2620
02 6297 1052
1943 - 2020
Laurie PALIC Obituary
In loving memory of



Laurie 'Shippo' Palic



22 October 1943 - 29 January 2020



Devoted husband of Betty (dec).

Beloved father and father-in-law to

Michael & Nigel, Richard & Sarah and

Lench & Tony.

Dearly loved grandfather to Harrison, Sammy, Lilia and Bella.



'Dearly missed and forever in our hearts'



The funeral service for Laurie will be held at Christ Church Anglican Church,

Rutledge Street Queanbeyan on

Tuesday 4th February, commencing at 11am.



Burial will follow at Queanbeyan Lawn Cemetery.



Published in The Canberra Times on Feb. 1, 2020
