In loving memory of
Laurie 'Shippo' Palic
22 October 1943 - 29 January 2020
Devoted husband of Betty (dec).
Beloved father and father-in-law to
Michael & Nigel, Richard & Sarah and
Lench & Tony.
Dearly loved grandfather to Harrison, Sammy, Lilia and Bella.
'Dearly missed and forever in our hearts'
The funeral service for Laurie will be held at Christ Church Anglican Church,
Rutledge Street Queanbeyan on
Tuesday 4th February, commencing at 11am.
Burial will follow at Queanbeyan Lawn Cemetery.
Published in The Canberra Times on Feb. 1, 2020