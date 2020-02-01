|
|
HARLEY, Lawrence Fredrick (Larry) 13/03/1947 - 19/01/2020 Sergeant, NSW Police Force (retired) U.S Marine Corps (retired), Vietnam Veteran and Purple Heart recipient. Larry passed away unexpectedly at home on Sunday, 19 January 2020. He is survived by his dearly loved wife Jane Moses, stepdaughter ZoÃ« Moses, and family in the United States, mother and siblings Valerie, Deanna and Alan. "Larry was a man of faith, honour and integrity, may he rest in peace" A Requiem Mass for the repose of Larry's soul will be held at Hartzer Park Chapel, 25 Eridge Road, Burradoo on Friday 7th February 2020, commencing at 11am. Followed by interment at Bowral Cemetery.
Published in The Canberra Times from Feb. 1 to Feb. 5, 2020