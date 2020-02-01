Home
Services
G Beavan Pty Ltd
34 Station Street
Bowral, New South Wales 2576
4861 2067
Requiem Mass
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
11:00 AM
Hartzer Park Chapel
25 Eridge Road
Burradoo
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lawrence HARLEY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lawrence Fredrick (Larry HARLEY


1947 - 2020
Add a Memory
Lawrence Fredrick (Larry HARLEY Obituary
HARLEY, Lawrence Fredrick (Larry) 13/03/1947 - 19/01/2020 Sergeant, NSW Police Force (retired) U.S Marine Corps (retired), Vietnam Veteran and Purple Heart recipient. Larry passed away unexpectedly at home on Sunday, 19 January 2020. He is survived by his dearly loved wife Jane Moses, stepdaughter ZoÃ« Moses, and family in the United States, mother and siblings Valerie, Deanna and Alan. "Larry was a man of faith, honour and integrity, may he rest in peace" A Requiem Mass for the repose of Larry's soul will be held at Hartzer Park Chapel, 25 Eridge Road, Burradoo on Friday 7th February 2020, commencing at 11am. Followed by interment at Bowral Cemetery.



logo
Published in The Canberra Times from Feb. 1 to Feb. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
View All Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lawrence's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -