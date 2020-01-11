|
|
STEPHEN JOHN LEAHY
'Steve'
18 November 1954 - 3 January 2020
Steve sadly passed away at The Canberra
Hospital after a brief illness,
surrounded by family.
Beloved son of Daniel and Margaret
(both deceased).
Beloved brother of Terry, Barry (dec), Chris,
Phillip (dec), Carolyn and Mary-Jane.
Beloved uncle of Megan, Claire, Nicole, Daniel,
Brendan, Rose, Harry and Laura.
Steve's health issues belied his intellect,
gentleness, sense of humour,
empathy and compassion for others.
The funeral service for Steve will be held in
the Chapel of the Norwood Park
Crematorium, Sandford Street, Mitchell on
Thursday, 16 January 2020, at 12 noon.
Published in The Canberra Times on Jan. 11, 2020