60 Nettlefold Street
Belconnen, Australian Capital Territory 2615
02 6253 3655
Funeral service
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
12:00 PM
Norwood Park Crematorium
Sandford Street
Mitchell
Leahy STEPHEN


1954 - 2020
Leahy STEPHEN Obituary
STEPHEN JOHN LEAHY

'Steve'

18 November 1954 - 3 January 2020



Steve sadly passed away at The Canberra

Hospital after a brief illness,

surrounded by family.



Beloved son of Daniel and Margaret

(both deceased).



Beloved brother of Terry, Barry (dec), Chris,

Phillip (dec), Carolyn and Mary-Jane.



Beloved uncle of Megan, Claire, Nicole, Daniel,

Brendan, Rose, Harry and Laura.



Steve's health issues belied his intellect,

gentleness, sense of humour,

empathy and compassion for others.



The funeral service for Steve will be held in

the Chapel of the Norwood Park

Crematorium, Sandford Street, Mitchell on

Thursday, 16 January 2020, at 12 noon.



Published in The Canberra Times on Jan. 11, 2020
