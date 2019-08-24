|
|
LEANNE MARGARET MAGUIRE
( nee Kelly )
7.12.1963 - 15.8.2019
Passed away peacefully at
the Canberra Hospital
Much loved and devoted wife of Bernard.
Treasured mum of Bill, Joshua,
Luke and Amanda.
Loved mother-in-law of Evan.
Cherished Nan of Tahlia, Jessica, Sebastian,
Jacob, Jessica, Amelia, Casey and Sabrina.
She will be greatly missed
The Funeral Service for Leanne will be held in
in the White Lady Chapel,
101 Nettlefold Street Belconnen,
on WEDNESDAY, 28 August 2019,
commencing at 11am.
Private Cremation
Published in The Canberra Times on Aug. 24, 2019