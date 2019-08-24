Home
White Lady Funerals
101 Nettlefold Street
Belconnen, Australian Capital Territory 2617
(02) 6251 4369
Leanne MAGUIRE


1963 - 2019
Leanne MAGUIRE Obituary
LEANNE MARGARET MAGUIRE

( nee Kelly )

7.12.1963 - 15.8.2019



Passed away peacefully at

the Canberra Hospital



Much loved and devoted wife of Bernard.

Treasured mum of Bill, Joshua,

Luke and Amanda.

Loved mother-in-law of Evan.

Cherished Nan of Tahlia, Jessica, Sebastian,

Jacob, Jessica, Amelia, Casey and Sabrina.



She will be greatly missed



The Funeral Service for Leanne will be held in

in the White Lady Chapel,

101 Nettlefold Street Belconnen,

on WEDNESDAY, 28 August 2019,

commencing at 11am.

Private Cremation



Published in The Canberra Times on Aug. 24, 2019
