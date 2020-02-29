|
|
Leigh Oxley (Laddie) Hindley
28 February 1923 - 24 February 2020
'Oh! I have slipped the surly bonds of
Earth and danced the skies on
laughter silvered wings.'
Laddie died peacefully after a long and
full life. He will be missed by
all who loved him.
Privately cremated.
A celebration of Laddie's life will be held on
Thursday 12 March in the Activity Room
of the Independent Living Centre
(opposite the cafe)
at Goodwin Retirement Village,
35 Bonney Street, Ainslie from 2:30 pm.
Published in The Canberra Times on Feb. 29, 2020