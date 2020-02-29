Home
Toscan Dinn Funerals
2/10 Liardet Street
, Australian Capital Territory 2611
02 6287 3466
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Mar. 12, 2020
2:30 PM
Goodwin Retirement Village, Activity Room of the Independent Living Centre (opposite the cafe)
35 Bonney Street
Ainslie
Leigh HINLDYE


1923 - 2020
Leigh HINLDYE Obituary
Leigh Oxley (Laddie) Hindley

28 February 1923 - 24 February 2020



'Oh! I have slipped the surly bonds of

Earth and danced the skies on

laughter silvered wings.'



Laddie died peacefully after a long and

full life. He will be missed by

all who loved him.



Privately cremated.



A celebration of Laddie's life will be held on

Thursday 12 March in the Activity Room

of the Independent Living Centre

(opposite the cafe)

at Goodwin Retirement Village,

35 Bonney Street, Ainslie from 2:30 pm.



logo
Published in The Canberra Times on Feb. 29, 2020
