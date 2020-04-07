Home
More Obituaries for Leo PERIN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Leo PERIN


1926 - 2020
Leo PERIN Obituary
In Loving Memory

LEO GIOVANNI PERIN

27 November 1926 - 2 April 2020



Husband of Lidia (dec), Livia and Joyce (dec).

Loved father of Loyd, Michael,

Gavin and Richard.

Grandfather of Jemma, Victoria,

Daniel and Jacob.

Great-grandfather of Lace, Arla and Leola.



Loved father-in-law of Rosemary,

Stella and Sarah.



Passed away peacefully near midnight.

His life was a wonderful journey

lived with humility, dignity and joy.



Leo will be laid to rest beside his beloved

wife Lidia after a private family service.

A memorial service will be held later in the

year for those who would have

otherwise liked to attend.



logo
Published in The Canberra Times on Apr. 7, 2020
