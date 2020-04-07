|
In Loving Memory
LEO GIOVANNI PERIN
27 November 1926 - 2 April 2020
Husband of Lidia (dec), Livia and Joyce (dec).
Loved father of Loyd, Michael,
Gavin and Richard.
Grandfather of Jemma, Victoria,
Daniel and Jacob.
Great-grandfather of Lace, Arla and Leola.
Loved father-in-law of Rosemary,
Stella and Sarah.
Passed away peacefully near midnight.
His life was a wonderful journey
lived with humility, dignity and joy.
Leo will be laid to rest beside his beloved
wife Lidia after a private family service.
A memorial service will be held later in the
year for those who would have
otherwise liked to attend.
Published in The Canberra Times on Apr. 7, 2020