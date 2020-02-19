Home
W T Dennis & Son Pty Ltd
79 Rossi Street
Yass, New South Wales 2582
02 6226 4871
Service
Monday, Feb. 24, 2020
11:00 AM
St Patrick's Catholic Church
Binalong
View Map
Leon Vianney GARRY


1931 - 2020
Leon Vianney GARRY Obituary
Leon Vianney Garry OAM 8th December 1931 - 17th February 2020 Late of Binalong. Died peacefully early Monday morning. Beloved Husband of Bubbles (dec), adored father and father-in-law of Rosemary, Lindy and Peter, Jo and Mark, Leon and Janelle and Jacinta. Grandfather and great-grandfather of Hannah, Fred, Pip, Tim, Ed, Patrick (dec), Phoebe, Molly, Matilde, Jeremy, Scarlett, Ella, Grace and Reinder Jnr. Mass to celebrate Leon's life will be held at St Patrick's Catholic Church, Binalong at 11am on Monday 24th February, 2020 followed by burial at Binalong Cemetery. W.T. Dennis & Son Pty Ltd 79 Rossi Street Yass NSW 2582 AFDA 02 6226 4871
Published in The Canberra Times on Feb. 19, 2020
