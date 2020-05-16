Home
Leonard Michael "Len" BRODRICK

Leonard Michael "Len" BRODRICK Obituary
Leonard Michael 'Len' BRODRICK Aged 81 years. Late of Farnsfield Road, Childers and formerly of "The Caves", Rockhampton and ACT. Passed away after a short illness on May 9th, 2020. Beloved husband of Eileen. Dearly loved father & father-in-law of Anthony (dec'd), Belinda & James, Jacqueline & Michael, Sacha & Michael and Benjamin & Mushgan. Loving "Grandad Poppy" of Imogen, Charlie, Cameron, Julia, Sophia, Enzo and Lucia. Loved brother, brother-in-law and uncle to respective families. "A Cherished Friend To Many" "Forever In Our Hearts" A private service will be held as per family wishes. Condolences www.brownsfunerals.com.au F C BROWN AND CO 07 4151 3357
Published in The Canberra Times on May 16, 2020
