Leonard Michael 'Len' BRODRICK Aged 81 years. Late of Farnsfield Road, Childers and formerly of "The Caves", Rockhampton and ACT. Passed away after a short illness on May 9th, 2020. Beloved husband of Eileen. Dearly loved father & father-in-law of Anthony (dec'd), Belinda & James, Jacqueline & Michael, Sacha & Michael and Benjamin & Mushgan. Loving "Grandad Poppy" of Imogen, Charlie, Cameron, Julia, Sophia, Enzo and Lucia. Loved brother, brother-in-law and uncle to respective families. "A Cherished Friend To Many" "Forever In Our Hearts" A private service will be held as per family wishes. Condolences www.brownsfunerals.com.au F C BROWN AND CO 07 4151 3357
Published in The Canberra Times on May 16, 2020