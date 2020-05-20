|
|
LEONARD MICHAEL BRODRICK (Len) Aged 81 9 May 2020 Loved son of Mick and Joan (both dec). Loved by his wife Eileen, his children Ben, Belinda, Jacqueline and Sacha. Son-in-laws, partners and grandchildren. Brother and brother-in-law of Brian and Patti, Grahame and Jeanette, Margarette and Jim Davison, Peter and Sue, Neville and Carolyn, Kathryn and Frank Van Sebille, Denise (dec) and Bob Boucher. Uncle to many nieces and nephews. A cherished friend to many.
Published in The Canberra Times on May 20, 2020