Leonard TIMBRELL


1923 - 2019
Leonard TIMBRELL Obituary
LEONARD VICTOR TIMBRELL

7 January 1923 - 17 July 2019



Len passed peacefully at The Canberra

Hospital surrounded by family.



Beloved husband of Geraldine for more

than 70 years.

Loving father and father-in-law of Jennifer

and Peter Le, Stephan and Maree Timbrell.

Proud grandfather of Kirsten and Michael

Chapman, Erika and Tim Cleaver,

Matthew and Olivia Le,

Caillan Timbrell and Brooke Timbrell.

Proud great-grandfather of Eli and Eden.

Loved brother-in-law of Margaret and Bryan

Neilsen, David and Lyn Callaghan, Douglas

and Robyn Callaghan.

Fondly remembered by his many nieces,

nephews, cousins, and many

wonderful friends.



Len was a true gentleman



Lest we forget



Family and friends of Len are invited to

attend his funeral service to be held in

the Chapel of Norwood Park Crematorium,

65 Sandford Street Mitchell,

on FRIDAY, 26 July 2019,

commencing at 1.30pm.

.



logo


logo
Published in The Canberra Times on July 20, 2019
