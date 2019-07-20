|
|
LEONARD VICTOR TIMBRELL
7 January 1923 - 17 July 2019
Len passed peacefully at The Canberra
Hospital surrounded by family.
Beloved husband of Geraldine for more
than 70 years.
Loving father and father-in-law of Jennifer
and Peter Le, Stephan and Maree Timbrell.
Proud grandfather of Kirsten and Michael
Chapman, Erika and Tim Cleaver,
Matthew and Olivia Le,
Caillan Timbrell and Brooke Timbrell.
Proud great-grandfather of Eli and Eden.
Loved brother-in-law of Margaret and Bryan
Neilsen, David and Lyn Callaghan, Douglas
and Robyn Callaghan.
Fondly remembered by his many nieces,
nephews, cousins, and many
wonderful friends.
Len was a true gentleman
Lest we forget
Family and friends of Len are invited to
attend his funeral service to be held in
the Chapel of Norwood Park Crematorium,
65 Sandford Street Mitchell,
on FRIDAY, 26 July 2019,
commencing at 1.30pm.
.
Published in The Canberra Times on July 20, 2019