Les CORMACK


1955 - 2019
Les CORMACK Obituary
LES CORMACK

2 October 1955 - 4 August 2019



Loving son of Lionel and Joyce (both dec).

Loved brother of Robyn, Sue, Phill

and their families.

Much loved partner of Cherrie (dec).



The funeral service for Les will be held in the

Bluegum Chapel of William Cole Funerals,

60 Nettlefold Street, Belconnen on

Monday, 12 August 2019,

commencing at 12 noon.



Private cremation.



Our special thanks to Queanbeyan

Palliative Care, The District Nurses and

to Barb for the care they provided,

which made it possible to

fulfil the last wish of Les, to remain at home.



No flowers by request.



logo
Published in The Canberra Times from Aug. 7 to Aug. 10, 2019
