|
|
LES CORMACK
2 October 1955 - 4 August 2019
Loving son of Lionel and Joyce (both dec).
Loved brother of Robyn, Sue, Phill
and their families.
Much loved partner of Cherrie (dec).
The funeral service for Les will be held in the
Bluegum Chapel of William Cole Funerals,
60 Nettlefold Street, Belconnen on
Monday, 12 August 2019,
commencing at 12 noon.
Private cremation.
Our special thanks to Queanbeyan
Palliative Care, The District Nurses and
to Barb for the care they provided,
which made it possible to
fulfil the last wish of Les, to remain at home.
No flowers by request.
Published in The Canberra Times from Aug. 7 to Aug. 10, 2019