Toscan Dinn Funerals
2/10 Liardet Street
, Australian Capital Territory 2611
02 6287 3466
Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019
12:00 PM
Norwood Park Crematorium
Sandford Street
Mitchell
View Map
Lesley WILKIN


1936 - 2019
Lesley WILKIN Obituary
LESLEY MARISE WILKIN

10 September 1936 - 3 December 2019



Much loved and loving wife of Peter, mother of Yvette (dec), Craig, Lisa and Peter, mother-in-law, and grandmother.

Sadly missed by all her extended family and many friends.



Loving memories will always

keep you near.



The family wish to express our heartfelt

thanks to the wonderful nurses and staff at

Mirinjani for their care of Lesley.



A service for Lesley is to be held in the

Chapel of Norwood Park Crematorium,

Sandford Street, Mitchell on WEDNESDAY

11 December 2019 at 12:00 noon.



logo


logo
Published in The Canberra Times on Dec. 7, 2019
