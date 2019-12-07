|
|
LESLEY MARISE WILKIN
10 September 1936 - 3 December 2019
Much loved and loving wife of Peter, mother of Yvette (dec), Craig, Lisa and Peter, mother-in-law, and grandmother.
Sadly missed by all her extended family and many friends.
Loving memories will always
keep you near.
The family wish to express our heartfelt
thanks to the wonderful nurses and staff at
Mirinjani for their care of Lesley.
A service for Lesley is to be held in the
Chapel of Norwood Park Crematorium,
Sandford Street, Mitchell on WEDNESDAY
11 December 2019 at 12:00 noon.
Published in The Canberra Times on Dec. 7, 2019