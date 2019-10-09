|
BACKEN, Leslie Francis Aged 96 years. Passed away peacefully in Toowoomba on 7 September 2019. Formerly of Yarraman Qld and Canberra. A memorial Service will be held at St. John's Anglican Church, Reid at 10.30am on Saturday 26 October followed by refreshments in The Parish Centre. Beloved husband of Berna (dec). Father and Father-in-law of Paul (dec) and Gab, Peta and Andy. Grandfather to Emily, Jack, Peter, Alex,Tom, Katie and David as well as 16 great grandchildren. Brother to Jim, Ken and Ian (all dec). You will be forever in our hearts.
Published in The Canberra Times from Oct. 9 to Oct. 12, 2019