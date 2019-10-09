Home
Resources
More Obituaries for Leslie BACKEN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Leslie Francis BACKEN

Add a Memory
Leslie Francis BACKEN Obituary
BACKEN, Leslie Francis Aged 96 years. Passed away peacefully in Toowoomba on 7 September 2019. Formerly of Yarraman Qld and Canberra. A memorial Service will be held at St. John's Anglican Church, Reid at 10.30am on Saturday 26 October followed by refreshments in The Parish Centre. Beloved husband of Berna (dec). Father and Father-in-law of Paul (dec) and Gab, Peta and Andy. Grandfather to Emily, Jack, Peter, Alex,Tom, Katie and David as well as 16 great grandchildren. Brother to Jim, Ken and Ian (all dec). You will be forever in our hearts.
Published in The Canberra Times from Oct. 9 to Oct. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Leslie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.