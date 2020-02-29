Home
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
10:30 AM
Chapel of the Norwood Park Crematorium
Sandford Street
Mitchell
Leslie HURST


1927 - 2020
Leslie HURST Obituary
Leslie Alexander Hurst



'Toby'



26 February 1927 - 21 February 2020



Loved husband of Gwen(dec).

Dearly loved uncle of

Margaret and Neil Johnston,

Robyn and Phillip Laird.

Special 'Toby' to Alison, David and Rylie, Peter, Anne and John, Catherine & Adam and their children, Zachariah & Lindsay, Rachael & Michael, Abigail, Naomi, Gabrielle and Annelise: Shaun, Aaron & Claudia, Jesse and Heath, Isaac & Brylie, Samuel & Mikayla and Kaitlyn.



Greatly loved and sadly missed

by all who knew him.



Family and friends of Toby are invited to attend his funeral service in the Chapel of the Norwood Park Crematorium, Sandford Street, Mitchell, on Friday 6th March,

commencing at 10:30am



In Lieu of flowers please make donations to the Fred Hollows Foundation.



Envelopes will be provided



Published in The Canberra Times from Feb. 29 to Mar. 4, 2020
