|
|
Leslie Alexander Hurst
'Toby'
26 February 1927 - 21 February 2020
Loved husband of Gwen(dec).
Dearly loved uncle of
Margaret and Neil Johnston,
Robyn and Phillip Laird.
Special 'Toby' to Alison, David and Rylie, Peter, Anne and John, Catherine & Adam and their children, Zachariah & Lindsay, Rachael & Michael, Abigail, Naomi, Gabrielle and Annelise: Shaun, Aaron & Claudia, Jesse and Heath, Isaac & Brylie, Samuel & Mikayla and Kaitlyn.
Greatly loved and sadly missed
by all who knew him.
Family and friends of Toby are invited to attend his funeral service in the Chapel of the Norwood Park Crematorium, Sandford Street, Mitchell, on Friday 6th March,
commencing at 10:30am
In Lieu of flowers please make donations to the Fred Hollows Foundation.
Envelopes will be provided
Published in The Canberra Times from Feb. 29 to Mar. 4, 2020