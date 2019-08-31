|
|
LESLIE THOMAS MUIR
5 May 1924 - 23 August 2019
Passed away peacefully at Calvary Haydon Retirement Community, Bruce.
Husband of Connie (dec).
Loving father of Janet, Annette and Helen.
Father-in-law of Geoff, Chris and Brian.
Grandfather of 8.
Great-grandfather of 13.
Long-term resident of Albury, NSW.
One-time Councillor of Albury City Council.
Deputy Chairman, Albury-Wodonga
Development Corporation.
Parish Councillor, St Matthew's
Church, Albury.
A funeral service will be held in
The Chapel of the Calvary Haydon
Retirement Community, 2 Jaeger Circuit,
Bruce, on MONDAY, 2 September 2019,
commencing at 11.30am.
Privately cremated.
Published in The Canberra Times on Aug. 31, 2019