Home
Services
White Lady Funerals
101 Nettlefold Street
Belconnen, Australian Capital Territory 2617
(02) 6251 4369
Resources
More Obituaries for Leslie RIGGS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Leslie RIGGS


1954 - 2019
Add a Memory
Leslie RIGGS Obituary
LESLIE MAY RIGGS PSM

29th July 1954 - 29th October 2019



Cherished wife of Richard for over 36 years

Mother of William

Sister & Sister-in-Law of Victoria (Vickie) Riggs, Paul & Angela Riggs, Hilary Riggs & Geoff Brooks, Christopher Arthur OAM & Irene Slaven, Anthony & Pamela Arthur, Carolyn Pearce and Adrian Arthur.



Leslie lived with cancer for nearly

nine years and spent her last days at

Clare Holland House.



Arrangements entrusted to

White Lady Funerals



logo
Published in The Canberra Times on Nov. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Leslie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -