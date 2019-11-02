|
|
LESLIE MAY RIGGS PSM
29th July 1954 - 29th October 2019
Cherished wife of Richard for over 36 years
Mother of William
Sister & Sister-in-Law of Victoria (Vickie) Riggs, Paul & Angela Riggs, Hilary Riggs & Geoff Brooks, Christopher Arthur OAM & Irene Slaven, Anthony & Pamela Arthur, Carolyn Pearce and Adrian Arthur.
Leslie lived with cancer for nearly
nine years and spent her last days at
Clare Holland House.
Arrangements entrusted to
White Lady Funerals
Published in The Canberra Times on Nov. 2, 2019