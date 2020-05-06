|
LESLIE ROBERT MANN 25 January 1947 - 29 April 2020 With great sadness, our beloved patriarch, Les, passed away peacefully at home in Canberra. Beloved son of Dennis & Joy and a dedicated brother and brother-in-law to Robyn and David with their son, Ben. Adored spouse of Mercy and a devoted step-father to Adrianne and Sarah with her daughter, Isabelle. Loving husband to Catherine (deceased), father and father-in-law to Scott & Mei Ling, Troy, and Trent & Bronwyn. Sadly missed by his grandchildren: Kaspar, Ilsa, Mikayla, Isobel, Lachlan and Jude. We would like to sincerely thank everyone who has cared for, treated and supported Les in the last eight years. In particular, Canberra & Calvary Hospitals' Staff, especially the Ambulance Team; Dr Sam Bennett & Regional Cancer Centre Staff; Dr Brenda Tait/ Dr Tang-Sheng Zeng & Ochre Health Staff; Dr Craig McColl & Staff; Leukaemia Transport Foundation; Dep't of Veterans Affairs & Staff; MyAge Care Staff & Northside Community Transport and Clare Holland House Palliative Staff & affiliated Service Providers. With massive appreciation to his extended families, superb colleagues and treasured friends. A direct cremation was held on 5 May 2020 and an event to allow everyone to celebrate Les' life beautifully lived deserves to be divinely remembered once circumstances allow. Les participated in the legendary Battle of Long Tan in Vietnam and followed by his distinguished intelligence service in Canberra, Athens, Melbourne and Sydney. A MAN OF GREAT PASSION, DEVOTION, DILIGENCE and DEDICATION TO HIS WORK and LOVED LIFE & ENJOYED IT TO THE FULLEST.
Published in The Canberra Times on May 6, 2020