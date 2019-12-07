|
LESLIE ERNEST SMITH II,
(Les)
05 September 1932 - 29 November 2019
'milko', brick-maker, union organiser,
Comcar driver, taxi driver, Freemason,
avid lawn bowler and fisherman
Beloved son of Les I, (dec) and Jean (dec).
Dearly loved brother of Jean (dec), Helen, Bill, Bernie, Sid, Wendy, Jenny and their partners.
Greatly loved Dad of Tony, Les III (dec), Michael
Diane, Rodney and their partners.
Much loved nephew, uncle,
brother-in-law, cousin, pop, grandpop, poppy, great-grandpoppy, poppy Les, partner.
Friend and mate to many.
The 'celebration of life' service for Les will be held at the Norwood Park Crematorium, Sandford Street, Mitchell, on
Wednesday 11 December 2019,
commencing at 10:30am.
Published in The Canberra Times on Dec. 7, 2019