|
|
LESLIE THOMAS CASHMERE
8 November 1934 - 5 February 2020
Passed away peacefully at the
National Capital Private Hospital.
Beloved Husband of Shelagh.
Much loved father of Andrew
and Margaret.
He is cherished and will be sadly missed
by his grandchildren Adam, Luke,
Emma and Alex,
and Great Grandchildren Evelyn and Jasper.
Family would like to thank
Dr. Libby Anderson and the doctors
and nurses at N.C.P.C.
The funeral service for Les will be held at
the Chapel of Norwood Park Crematorium,
Sandford Street, Mitchell on
TUESDAY 11 February 2020,
commencing at 12:00 noon.
Published in The Canberra Times on Feb. 8, 2020