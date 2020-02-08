Home
Toscan Dinn Funerals
2/10 Liardet Street
, Australian Capital Territory 2611
02 6287 3466
Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020
12:00 PM
Norwood Park Crematorium
Sandford Street
Mitchell
Leslie Thomas CASHMERE


1934 - 2020
Leslie Thomas CASHMERE Obituary
LESLIE THOMAS CASHMERE

8 November 1934 - 5 February 2020



Passed away peacefully at the

National Capital Private Hospital.



Beloved Husband of Shelagh.

Much loved father of Andrew

and Margaret.

He is cherished and will be sadly missed

by his grandchildren Adam, Luke,

Emma and Alex,

and Great Grandchildren Evelyn and Jasper.



Family would like to thank

Dr. Libby Anderson and the doctors

and nurses at N.C.P.C.



The funeral service for Les will be held at

the Chapel of Norwood Park Crematorium,

Sandford Street, Mitchell on

TUESDAY 11 February 2020,

commencing at 12:00 noon.



logo
Published in The Canberra Times on Feb. 8, 2020
