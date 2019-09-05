LEWIS TANNA CARY 22 September 2002 - 28 August 2019 Deeply loved son and brother of Ange, Geoff and Nelson. Lewis' life will be celebrated on Saturday, 7 September 2019. 9:00 to 10:00 am Lewis' closed coffin will be in the Chapel of William Cole Funerals, 60 Nettlefold Street Belconnen, should anyone be comforted by spending a little more time with him. 10:30 am A memorial service for Lewis will be held in the TB Millar Hall, Radford College, College Street Bruce. After the service, refreshments will be served on the upper level of the Ridge Building, Radford College Junior School. Please hold or wear a sprig of flowering wattle at the service to celebrate Lewis' life.