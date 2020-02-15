|
LEWIS NORMAN MANDER AC FAA FRS "Lew" 8 September 1939 - 8 February 2020 Passed away peacefully at home, with his family by his side Beloved husband of Stephanie. Adored father and father-in-law of Erin, Tom, Bethan, Paul and Ian. Cherished papa of Lucy, Sophie, Jack, Will, Ethan and Neve. A celebration of Lew's life will be held in the Chapel of Norwood Park Crematorium 65 Sandford St, Mitchell, on TUESDAY 18 February, 2020, commencing at 1.30pm. Tobin Brothers Funerals 02 6251 2344
Published in The Canberra Times on Feb. 15, 2020