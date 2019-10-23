Home
Resources
More Obituaries for Linda HENNESSY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Linda Eleanor Ruth HENNESSY

Add a Memory
Linda Eleanor Ruth HENNESSY Obituary
HENNESSY Linda Eleanor Ruth 17th July 1960 - 16th October 2019 Formerly of Exeter, Bungendore and Kellyville Loved daughter of Basil (dec) and Ruth (dec) HENNESSY. Beloved sister of David (dec) and Sarah. R.I.P. my wonderful girl A service will be held for Linda at St Aidan's Anglican Church, EXETER, Monday 28th October at 11:00am. Please wear something colourful. Please - no flowers. A donation to the RSPCA if you so wish. LADY ROSE FUNERALS 36 Bowral Street, Bowral Ph: 4862 1833



logo
Published in The Canberra Times on Oct. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Linda's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.