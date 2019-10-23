|
HENNESSY Linda Eleanor Ruth 17th July 1960 - 16th October 2019 Formerly of Exeter, Bungendore and Kellyville Loved daughter of Basil (dec) and Ruth (dec) HENNESSY. Beloved sister of David (dec) and Sarah. R.I.P. my wonderful girl A service will be held for Linda at St Aidan's Anglican Church, EXETER, Monday 28th October at 11:00am. Please wear something colourful. Please - no flowers. A donation to the RSPCA if you so wish. LADY ROSE FUNERALS 36 Bowral Street, Bowral Ph: 4862 1833
Published in The Canberra Times on Oct. 23, 2019