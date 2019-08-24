|
|
LINDA ESTELLE ANCHELL
15 December 1948 - 16 August 2019
Passed away with Fred by her side
Dearly loved wife of Fred.
Much loved sister of Jim.
Loved Aunty of Bruce.
A heartfelt thank you to Doctors, Nurses, Staff and Volunteers of Clare Holland House.
Now at peace in the care of our Lord Jesus
The funeral service for Linda will be held in
St Phillip's Anglican Church
24 Macpherson St, O'Connor
on TUESDAY 27 August 2019
commencing at 10.30am.
Private cremation.
In lieu of flowers donations to
MS Research would be greatly appreciated.
Envelopes will be available at the church.
Published in The Canberra Times on Aug. 24, 2019