White Lady Funerals
101 Nettlefold Street
Belconnen, Australian Capital Territory 2617
(02) 6251 4369
Linda Estelle ANCHELL


1948 - 2019
Linda Estelle ANCHELL Obituary
LINDA ESTELLE ANCHELL

15 December 1948 - 16 August 2019



Passed away with Fred by her side



Dearly loved wife of Fred.

Much loved sister of Jim.

Loved Aunty of Bruce.



A heartfelt thank you to Doctors, Nurses, Staff and Volunteers of Clare Holland House.



Now at peace in the care of our Lord Jesus



The funeral service for Linda will be held in

St Phillip's Anglican Church

24 Macpherson St, O'Connor

on TUESDAY 27 August 2019

commencing at 10.30am.



Private cremation.



In lieu of flowers donations to

MS Research would be greatly appreciated.

Envelopes will be available at the church.



logo
Published in The Canberra Times on Aug. 24, 2019
