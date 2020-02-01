|
LINDA LOUISE MILLER
23 March 1952 - 29 January 2020
Passed away peacefully with her
loving family by her side.
Loved and adored wife of Ian.
Beloved mother of Kim and Adam.
Cherished Oma of Christopher, Rebecca,
Courtney, Jackson, Tahlia and Kaide.
And great-grandma of Issac.
Forever in our hearts,
always in our memories.
A funeral service for Linda will be held in
The Chapel of Norwood Park Crematorium,
Sandford Street, Mitchell on THURSDAY,
6 February 2020, commencing at 4.30pm.
Published in The Canberra Times on Feb. 1, 2020