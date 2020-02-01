Home
Services
Funeral service
Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020
4:30 PM
The Chapel of Norwood Park Crematorium
Sandford Street
Mitchell
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Linda MILLER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Linda MILLER


1952 - 2020
Add a Memory
Linda MILLER Obituary
LINDA LOUISE MILLER

23 March 1952 - 29 January 2020



Passed away peacefully with her

loving family by her side.



Loved and adored wife of Ian.

Beloved mother of Kim and Adam.

Cherished Oma of Christopher, Rebecca,

Courtney, Jackson, Tahlia and Kaide.

And great-grandma of Issac.



Forever in our hearts,

always in our memories.



A funeral service for Linda will be held in

The Chapel of Norwood Park Crematorium,

Sandford Street, Mitchell on THURSDAY,

6 February 2020, commencing at 4.30pm.



logo


logo
Published in The Canberra Times on Feb. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Linda's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -