White Lady Funerals
101 Nettlefold Street
Belconnen, Australian Capital Territory 2617
(02) 6251 4369
Lisa Allison WALES


1975 - 2019
Lisa Allison WALES Obituary
LISA ALLISON WALES

22 February 1975 - 25 November 2019



Beloved wife of Adam.

Cherished mum of Corey and Emma.

Adored daughter and daughter-in-law of David and Robyn King, Bill and Sue Wales.

Sister and sister-in-law of Sharon,

Kylie and Ben.

Aunty of Natalee and Aaron.

Friend of many.



Always loved, forever missed.



The funeral service for Lisa will be held in the

Chapel of Norwood Park Crematorium

65 Sandford, St, Mitchell,

on WEDNESDAY 4 December 2019,

commencing at 12 noon.



logo
Published in The Canberra Times on Nov. 30, 2019
