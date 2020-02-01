|
|
[[CANCHSE4308]]
LLOYD THOMAS HOLDEN
Aged 95 years
Passed away peacefully on
28 January 2020.
Beloved husband of Doreen (dec)
for over 70 yrs.
Loving Father to their children
John, Brett and Judith.
Father-in-law to Sharyn and Jenny Holden
and James Bingley.
Dearly loved Grandpa to Mark Holden,
Michelle Balogh, Trent, Joel,
Ty, Kyle and Scott Holden.
Andrew, Steven and Naomi Bingley.
Great Grandpa to their children.
A sincere thank you to the wonderful staff at
Goodwin House Ainslie, for their
loving care of both Lloyd and Doreen.
Their care was greatly
appreciated be the family.
Family and friends are warmly invited
to attend the funeral service
for Lloyd to be held in the
Chapel of Norwood Park Crematorium,
65 Sandford St, Mitchell,
on THURSDAY 6 February 2020
commencing at 3.00pm.
Published in The Canberra Times on Feb. 1, 2020