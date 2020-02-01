Home
White Lady Funerals - Griffith
75 Canberra Avenue
Griffith, Australian Capital Territory 2603
(02) 6239 7023
Funeral service
Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020
3:00 PM
Chapel of Norwood Park Crematorium
65 Sandford St,
Mitchell
View Map
lLOYD HOLDEN


1924 - 2020
lLOYD HOLDEN Obituary
[[CANCHSE4308]]

LLOYD THOMAS HOLDEN

Aged 95 years



Passed away peacefully on

28 January 2020.



Beloved husband of Doreen (dec)

for over 70 yrs.

Loving Father to their children

John, Brett and Judith.

Father-in-law to Sharyn and Jenny Holden

and James Bingley.

Dearly loved Grandpa to Mark Holden,

Michelle Balogh, Trent, Joel,

Ty, Kyle and Scott Holden.

Andrew, Steven and Naomi Bingley.

Great Grandpa to their children.



A sincere thank you to the wonderful staff at

Goodwin House Ainslie, for their

loving care of both Lloyd and Doreen.

Their care was greatly

appreciated be the family.



Family and friends are warmly invited

to attend the funeral service

for Lloyd to be held in the

Chapel of Norwood Park Crematorium,

65 Sandford St, Mitchell,

on THURSDAY 6 February 2020

commencing at 3.00pm.



Published in The Canberra Times on Feb. 1, 2020
Remember
