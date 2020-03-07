Home
Services
Tobin Brothers a Guardian Funeral Provider
75 Canberra Avenue
Kingston, Australian Capital Territory 2604
(02) 6295 2799
Funeral service
Tuesday, Mar. 17, 2020
12:30 PM
Leura Uniting church
Grose St
Leura
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lloyd GRAY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lloyd William GRAY


1923 - 2020
Add a Memory
Lloyd William GRAY Obituary
LLOYD WILLIAM GRAY

(BILL)

29 April 1923 - 4 March 2020



Beloved husband of Molly (Dec).

Father and Father-in-law to

Tony and Cathy, Janet and Rick.

Much loved grandfather

and great grandfather.



Now at Peace with Molly.



The funeral service for Bill will be held

in the Leura Uniting church,

Grose St, Leura NSW 2780,

on TUESDAY 17 March 2020,

commencing at 12:30pm.



After the service, burial will follow

in the Katoomba Cemetery,

Woodlands Rd, Katoomba NSW 2780.



logo
Published in The Canberra Times on Mar. 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lloyd's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Tobin Brothers a Guardian Funeral Provider
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -