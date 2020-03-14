Home
Loren HAWORTH


1959 - 2020
Loren HAWORTH Obituary
LOREN HAWORTH

9 April 1959 - 4 March 2020



Beloved wife of Ian.

Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law

of Vanessa, Sonia and Zelito,

Scott, Matthew and Keiran.

Adored Nonna of Tiago, Amali, Anton,

Luca, Sophia, Lydia and Reni.

Cherished daughter of

Renata and Silvio (dec).

Much loved sister of Gabriella and Claudio.



A celebration of Loren's life will be held

in The Chapel of Gold Creek

17 O'Hanlon Pl, Nicholls

on TUESDAY 17 March 2020,

commencing at 1.30pm.



At the conclusion of the service,

burial will follow in the Gungahlin Cemetery,

Sandford St, Mitchell.



In lieu of flowers, please consider a

donation to Beyond Blue.



logo
Published in The Canberra Times on Mar. 14, 2020
