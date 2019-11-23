Home
William Cole Funerals
60 Nettlefold Street
Belconnen, Australian Capital Territory 2615
02 6253 3655
Viewing
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
5:30 PM
William Cole Funerals
60 Nettlefold Street
Belconnen, Australian Capital Territory 2615
Requiem Mass
Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019
11:30 AM
Gold Creek Station
Victoria Street
Hall
LORETO PALOMBI
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

LORETO PALOMBI


1962 - 2019
LORETO PALOMBI Obituary
LORETO (LORRY) MARSHALL FELICE PALOMBI

26 March 1962 - 18 November 2019

Forever loved and never forgotten.



Beloved son of

Antonino and Annunziata (both dec).

Son-in-law of June and William (dec).

Husband of Sandra.

Father to Kylie, Amie and Luke.

Brother of Luciano, Maria,

Teresa (dec) and Frank.

Brother-in-law of Andrew, Suzanna, Jane (dec), Agata, Anthony, Michelle, William,

Jeanette and Charlie (dec).

Uncle of Robert, Ricky, Jesse, Bianca,

Alicia (dec), Zachary, Tara, Sheldon, Courtney,

Curtis, Ann, Adrian, Fayth, Nicholas and Wendy.

Great-uncle of Anna, Steven, Liam, Henry.



Admired, loved, respected

and so dearly missed.



A cowboy's last ride



NO LUTTO



Rosary and viewing will be held

at William Cole Funerals, 60 Nettlefold Street, Belconnen, on Tuesday, 26 November 2019

commencing at 5:30pm.

Requiem Mass for the reposal of the soul

of Lorry will be celebrated at

Gold Creek Station, Victoria Street, Hall,

on Wednesday, 27 November 2019,

commencing 11:30am.



Private cremation.



Published in The Canberra Times on Nov. 23, 2019
