|
|
LORETO (LORRY) MARSHALL FELICE PALOMBI
26 March 1962 - 18 November 2019
Forever loved and never forgotten.
Beloved son of
Antonino and Annunziata (both dec).
Son-in-law of June and William (dec).
Husband of Sandra.
Father to Kylie, Amie and Luke.
Brother of Luciano, Maria,
Teresa (dec) and Frank.
Brother-in-law of Andrew, Suzanna, Jane (dec), Agata, Anthony, Michelle, William,
Jeanette and Charlie (dec).
Uncle of Robert, Ricky, Jesse, Bianca,
Alicia (dec), Zachary, Tara, Sheldon, Courtney,
Curtis, Ann, Adrian, Fayth, Nicholas and Wendy.
Great-uncle of Anna, Steven, Liam, Henry.
Admired, loved, respected
and so dearly missed.
A cowboy's last ride
NO LUTTO
Rosary and viewing will be held
at William Cole Funerals, 60 Nettlefold Street, Belconnen, on Tuesday, 26 November 2019
commencing at 5:30pm.
Requiem Mass for the reposal of the soul
of Lorry will be celebrated at
Gold Creek Station, Victoria Street, Hall,
on Wednesday, 27 November 2019,
commencing 11:30am.
Private cremation.
Published in The Canberra Times on Nov. 23, 2019