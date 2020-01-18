Home
Batemans Bay & Moruya District Funeral Pty. Ltd.
20 Old Princes Highway
Batemans Bay, New South Wales 2536
02 4472 8886
Funeral
Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020
11:00 AM
Chapel of the Broulee Memorial Gardens Crematorium
Broulee
View Map
Lorna Alice COWIE

Lorna Alice COWIE Obituary
LORNA ALICE COWIE 12th January 2020 at Batemans Bay, late of Tomakin, formerly of Canberra. Dearly loved wife of Jim (dec). Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Cathryn & John, Jim & Margaret, Annette (dec), Heather (dec), Allan & Karen, Carol & Jose and Colin & Vickki. Loved Nan to all her grandchildren and great grandchildren & great great grandchildren. Loved sister to Amy. Aged 91 years. Lorna's relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend her funeral to be held at the Chapel of the Broulee Memorial Gardens Crematorium, Broulee, with a service commencing at 11:00am on Wednesday the 22nd of January 2020.



Published in The Canberra Times on Jan. 18, 2020
