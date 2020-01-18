|
LORNA ALICE COWIE 12th January 2020 at Batemans Bay, late of Tomakin, formerly of Canberra. Dearly loved wife of Jim (dec). Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Cathryn & John, Jim & Margaret, Annette (dec), Heather (dec), Allan & Karen, Carol & Jose and Colin & Vickki. Loved Nan to all her grandchildren and great grandchildren & great great grandchildren. Loved sister to Amy. Aged 91 years. Lorna's relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend her funeral to be held at the Chapel of the Broulee Memorial Gardens Crematorium, Broulee, with a service commencing at 11:00am on Wednesday the 22nd of January 2020.
Published in The Canberra Times on Jan. 18, 2020