Lorna Eileen HOWELL

Howell, Lorna Eileen 12th December 2019 Peacefully at RFBI Raleigh Urunga Masonic Village, Raleigh. Formerly of Mirinjani Village, Weston. Dearly beloved wife of Lionel (dec'd). Loving mother of Cherie & John Stimpson, Graham & Pat, Trevor (dec'd) & Debbie. Cherished grandmother and great-grandmother of their children. Aged 96 Years As per Lorna's wishes, a private Funeral Service was held in the Chapel of Hogbin Drive Crematorium & Memorial Gardens, Stadium Drive, Coffs Harbour on Tuesday 17th December 2019.



Published in The Canberra Times on Dec. 18, 2019
