Howell, Lorna Eileen 12th December 2019 Peacefully at RFBI Raleigh Urunga Masonic Village, Raleigh. Formerly of Mirinjani Village, Weston. Dearly beloved wife of Lionel (dec'd). Loving mother of Cherie & John Stimpson, Graham & Pat, Trevor (dec'd) & Debbie. Cherished grandmother and great-grandmother of their children. Aged 96 Years As per Lorna's wishes, a private Funeral Service was held in the Chapel of Hogbin Drive Crematorium & Memorial Gardens, Stadium Drive, Coffs Harbour on Tuesday 17th December 2019.
Published in The Canberra Times on Dec. 18, 2019