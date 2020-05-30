Home
Funeral service
Thursday, Jun. 4, 2020
1:30 PM
All Saints Anglican Church
Cowper St
Ainslie
Burial
Wednesday, Jun. 3, 2020
Woden Cemetery
Lorna GILKES


1944 - 2020
LORRAINE LORNA GILKES

(nee MELVILLE)



24 February 1944 - 15 May 2020



Much loved wife of Robert for 56 years.

Loved mother of Sheryl and Simone

and mother-in-law of Craig and Andrew.

Proud Grandmother of Chelsea,

Thomas, Sydney and Arthur.

Loved sister and sister-in-law of

Lance and Nel Melville

and Fay and Dennis Moore.



Passed Peacefully.

Taken too soon but will live on

in our hearts and memories forever.

Touched everyone with her heart of gold.



Special thanks to all doctors, nurses

and staff at Canberra I.C.U.



A funeral service for Lorraine will be

held in All Saints Anglican Church,

Cowper St, Ainslie on THURSDAY,

4 June 2020 commencing at 1:30pm.

The cortege will then proceed to the

Woden Cemetery for burial.



Published in The Canberra Times on May 30, 2020
