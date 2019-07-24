Form 3.7 Notice of intention to apply for probate



Court Procedures Rules 2006



(see r3006 (Grant of representationâ€"notice of intention to apply to be published in newspaper etc))



In the Supreme Court of the Australian Capital Territory



Probate jurisdiction







In the estate of LORNA KATHLEEN DUNLEY, late of Bupa Care, 43 Were Street, Calwell in the Australian Capital Territory, deceased.



The address in the Will is 2 Ingram Street, Gowrie in the Australian Capital Territory.



We, JUDITH ANN HERRON, and CHRISTINE MARY GHIRARDELLO, intend to apply to the Court not less than 14 days, and not more than 3 months, after the day this notice is published for probate of the will dated 8 May 1984 and codicil dated 24 February 1988 of the deceased person to be granted to us.







All documents in relation to the estate may be served on me at the following address for service:



C/- Capon & Hubert Lawyers & Mediators, 1st Floor, 32-38 Townshend Street, Phillip ACT 2606



Creditors of the estate are required to send particulars of their claims to the address for service. Published in The Canberra Times on July 24, 2019