LORNA MARGARET YEEND
Passed away peacefully on 30 October,
aged 97 years
Beloved wife of Frank (dec).
Dearly loved mother of Max, Rick,
Peter and Tony.
Much loved mother-in-law, grandmother
and great-grandmother.
There is a special place in heaven for a loving wife and mother of four boys.
A celebration of Lorna's life will be held in the
Chapel of Norwood Park Crematorium
65 Sandford St, Mitchell
on TUESDAY 12 November 2019,
commencing at 1.30pm.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a
donation to Diabetes Australia.
Published in The Canberra Times from Nov. 6 to Nov. 9, 2019