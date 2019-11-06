Home
Lorna Margaret YEEND


1921 - 2019
Lorna Margaret YEEND Obituary
LORNA MARGARET YEEND

Passed away peacefully on 30 October,

aged 97 years



Beloved wife of Frank (dec).

Dearly loved mother of Max, Rick,

Peter and Tony.

Much loved mother-in-law, grandmother

and great-grandmother.



There is a special place in heaven for a loving wife and mother of four boys.



A celebration of Lorna's life will be held in the

Chapel of Norwood Park Crematorium

65 Sandford St, Mitchell

on TUESDAY 12 November 2019,

commencing at 1.30pm.



In lieu of flowers, please consider a

donation to Diabetes Australia.



logo


logo
Published in The Canberra Times from Nov. 6 to Nov. 9, 2019
