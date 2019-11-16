Home
Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019
10:30 AM
Chapel of Norwood Park Crematorium
Sandford Street
Mitchell
Lorna MITCHELL


1935 - 2019
Lorna MITCHELL Obituary
LORNA ELIZABETH MITCHELL

6 May 1935 - 8 November 2019



Loving wife of Brian (dec).

Much loved mother and mother-in-law

of Susan, Cheryl and Mick, and Paul.

Cherished Nan of all her grandchildren

and great-grandchildren.



Forever in our hearts.



The funeral service for Lorna will be held

in the Chapel of Norwood Park Crematorium,

Sandford Street, Mitchell on Tuesday,

19 November 2019, commencing at 10:30 am.



Burial will follow at Gungahlin Cemetery.



Published in The Canberra Times on Nov. 16, 2019
