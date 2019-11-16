|
|
LORNA ELIZABETH MITCHELL
6 May 1935 - 8 November 2019
Loving wife of Brian (dec).
Much loved mother and mother-in-law
of Susan, Cheryl and Mick, and Paul.
Cherished Nan of all her grandchildren
and great-grandchildren.
Forever in our hearts.
The funeral service for Lorna will be held
in the Chapel of Norwood Park Crematorium,
Sandford Street, Mitchell on Tuesday,
19 November 2019, commencing at 10:30 am.
Burial will follow at Gungahlin Cemetery.
Published in The Canberra Times on Nov. 16, 2019