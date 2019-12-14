Home
More Obituaries for Lorna WHARTON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lorna WHARTON


1923 - 2019
Add a Memory
Lorna WHARTON Obituary
LORNA EMILY WHARTON

(nee GIBBS)

5 September 1921 to 9 December 2019



BELOVED WIFE OF

THOMAS ANDREW WHARTON (dec 1979)



Much loved Mother and Mother-in-Law of

Jill and John, Tom and Jennifer

and loved Lornie of her Grandchildren

and Partners- Michael and Angela, Adam,

Lisa and Michael, Jacqueline and Dale,

Felicity and Sam.



Cherished by her Great Grandchildren Jack,

Ben, Oscar and Sophia; Charlie,

Henry and Lucy; Tom, Tilly and Fred;

Oscar and Olivia; and Miller.



Lorna was a loved Sister and Sister-in-Law

to Joy and Ray (dec) and family,

and a dear friend to many, especially Dianne.



Grateful thanks to Dr Norelle George for

her care; and to the wonderful people of

Goodwin Home Care.

The family expresses gratitude to

Jindalee Aged Care Nursing Home for

their support, care and compassion.



FOREVER YOUNG



In lieu of flowers, please make a donation

to a charity of your choice.



Prayers will be offered in memory of Lorna

at Holy Trinity Catholic Church,

Strangways Street, Curtin on

WEDNESDAY 18 December 2019,

commencing at 2:00pm.



logo
Published in The Canberra Times on Dec. 14, 2019
