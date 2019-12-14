|
|
LORNA EMILY WHARTON
(nee GIBBS)
5 September 1921 to 9 December 2019
BELOVED WIFE OF
THOMAS ANDREW WHARTON (dec 1979)
Much loved Mother and Mother-in-Law of
Jill and John, Tom and Jennifer
and loved Lornie of her Grandchildren
and Partners- Michael and Angela, Adam,
Lisa and Michael, Jacqueline and Dale,
Felicity and Sam.
Cherished by her Great Grandchildren Jack,
Ben, Oscar and Sophia; Charlie,
Henry and Lucy; Tom, Tilly and Fred;
Oscar and Olivia; and Miller.
Lorna was a loved Sister and Sister-in-Law
to Joy and Ray (dec) and family,
and a dear friend to many, especially Dianne.
Grateful thanks to Dr Norelle George for
her care; and to the wonderful people of
Goodwin Home Care.
The family expresses gratitude to
Jindalee Aged Care Nursing Home for
their support, care and compassion.
FOREVER YOUNG
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation
to a charity of your choice.
Prayers will be offered in memory of Lorna
at Holy Trinity Catholic Church,
Strangways Street, Curtin on
WEDNESDAY 18 December 2019,
commencing at 2:00pm.
Published in The Canberra Times on Dec. 14, 2019